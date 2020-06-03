Radio One Exclusives
Dak Prescott Announces $1 Million Pledge To Improve Police Training

Dak Prescott has announced his plan to help end police brutality – and that plan comes from within.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback announced on Instagram Wednesday (June 3) a pledge of $1 million to “improve police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy in our country.”

“As our communities take action, protesting and fighting for the justice of George and every black life, I am with you!” Prescott wrote. “I have viewed these protests an riots in our streets as a form of strength and an attempt to show we as Black people have rights that aren’t being perceived equally as our counterparts.”

It was Prescott’s first remarks on the death of George Floyd. Prescott has also said he’s battled with anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of the death of his brother, Jace, who passed away in April.

“He and I shared the same mission: Find a bigger purpose,” Prescott continued. “As I process the passing of my brother, I have come to realize we are not given a voice to pronounce how much we matter. It is our obligation to tell our neighbor how much they matter to use and take a stand for the greater good of each other.”

He expressed that while he had the “utmost respect” for police, he also asked that they change.

“I have the utmost respect for those of you with a passion for protecting and serving your communities. When you chose to wear the badge of a police officer, you pledged to PROTECT life and property through the enforcement of our laws and regulations. How can you claim to uphold the law when those within your ranks don’t abide by it? You need to hold your own accountable. Each of you are as guilty as the men who stood beside Derek Chauvin if you do not stand up against the systemic racism plaguing our police forces nationwide. TAKE ACTION!”

He said he would stand alongside the police in the reform.

“You have to change yourself before you can ask anyone else to change,” he wrote of the police. “We will clean our streets and our communities not only of the looting and violence, but most importantly the racism, racial-profiling and hate!”

Photos
