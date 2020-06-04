People have been wondering why culture vulture, blackfisher, and alleged rapper Bhad Bhabie has been so silent during these times, now we know why.
TMZ is reporting that 17-year-old struggle rapper Bhad Bhabie born Danielle Bregoli checked herself into rehab. The celebrity gossip site is exclusively reporting that she is battling an addiction to prescription pills and childhood trauma and could be there for 30-90 days.
Per TMZ:
Bhabie was called out her deafening silence while Black Americans protest across the country being that she makes a living copying Black women. Chika called her out in tweet stating “bad bhabie lil chickenhead ass been silent, too. we really ain’t caught her outside not once. hmm.”
Bhabie responded in the most white way as possible by sharing a black square on her Instagram account, but that is as far as her speaking out goes.
Well, we may hate her “bars,” but we do wish her a speedy recovery.
—
Photo: Paul Archuleta / Getty
Bhad Bhabie Checks Into Rehab For “Pills & Childhood Trauma” was originally published on hiphopwired.com