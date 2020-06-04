News
HomeNews

Kanye West Donates $2M To Families Of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor & George Floyd

Actions can speak louder than words.

Kanye West In The White House

Source: Consolidated News Pictures / Getty

We’re up to day 10 of unrest across the nation and the world after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis cops, and Kanye West has been quiet. But it turns out Yeezy has been cutting checks—he reportedly has donated $2M to the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, who are all victims of racist violence.

According to TMZ, a Kanye West reps says the “Jesus Walks” rapper has donated $2 million to set up a college fund for the late George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, who is just 6 years old. Also, Yeezy has reportedly also made donations to cover the legal costs of the Arbery and Taylor families.

West has also dropped coin on Black business back in his native Chicago as well as nationwide that have been affected by the protests and rallies calling for justice and an end to police brutality.

We can respect that. A number of artists, actors and even hard-working civilians have been putting up money for righteous causes tied to the Black Matter Movement or even just to support Black people in general.

Good on Kanye West. But, we just can’t forget that the producer, rapper, designer and a host of other titles is still very much a Trump supporter.

Many remember back in 2005 when Kanye West famously said “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people,” in the wake of Hurricane Katrina—on national television. So his love for the MAGA President, a clear racist, is befuddling to many.

We just hope that if and when he does put out some sort of statement, that it be well-informed. All we ask.

 

Kanye West Donates $2M To Families Of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor & George Floyd  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 2 days ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 4 days ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 1 week ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 1 week ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 1 week ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 2 weeks ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 2 weeks ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 2 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 2 weeks ago
05.19.20
LA Fashion Week Fashion Minga 2012 Event
‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Passes Away At…
 2 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Justin Bieber Says He Wishes He ‘Saved’ Himself…
 3 weeks ago
05.18.20
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Actor Fred Willard Passes Away At 86
 3 weeks ago
05.16.20
Beckett Cypher, Son Of Melissa Etheridge, Passes Away…
 3 weeks ago
05.14.20
Khloe Kardashian is NOT Pregnant
 3 weeks ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close