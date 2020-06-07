Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Beyoncé Delivers Powerful Commencement Speech For Class Of 2020 [VIDEO]

Democratic Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Final Stretch Of Election

Source: Brooks Kraft / Getty

On Sunday (June 7), Beyoncé took part in YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 virtual graduation event, celebrating the class who was unable to have a physical commencement ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Houston icon used her time to not only champion Black Lives Matter but also denounce sexism in the music industry and ask that creatives and more own their stories and build their own tables.

“Congratulations to the class of 2020, you have arrived here in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed Black human being,” she said. “And you still made it, we’re so proud of you.”

She added, “Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the worlds know that Black lives matter. The killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and so many others have left us all broken. It has left the entire country searching for answers. We’ve seen that our collective hearts, when put to positive action, could start the wheels of change. Real change has started with you, this new generation of high school and college graduates who we celebrate today.”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In regards to sexism in the music and entertainment industries, she highlighted how she had to create her own path and “bet on herself.”

“The entertainment business is still very sexist. It’s still very male-dominated and as a woman, I did not see enough female role models given the opportunity to what I knew I had to do — to run my label, and management company, to direct my films and produce my tours that meant ownership, owning my masters, owning my art, owning my future and writing my own story,” the Lemonade artist said.

She continued, “Not enough Black women had a seat at the table. So I had to go and chop down that wood and build my own table. Then I had to invite the best there was to have a seat. That meant hiring women, men outsiders, underdogs, people that were overlook and waiting to be seen.”

You can watch Beyoncé’s full speech below. The event was initially scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 6 but was pushed back a day to honor the memorial service of George Floyd in his birthplace of Raeford, North Carolina. Speakers at the event include Barack and Michelle Obama, BTS, Lady Gaga, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

Beyoncé Delivers Powerful Commencement Speech For Class Of 2020 [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Beyonce

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 4 days ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 6 days ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 1 week ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 1 week ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 1 week ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 3 weeks ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 3 weeks ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 3 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 3 weeks ago
05.19.20
LA Fashion Week Fashion Minga 2012 Event
‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Passes Away At…
 3 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Justin Bieber Says He Wishes He ‘Saved’ Himself…
 3 weeks ago
05.18.20
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Actor Fred Willard Passes Away At 86
 3 weeks ago
05.16.20
Beckett Cypher, Son Of Melissa Etheridge, Passes Away…
 4 weeks ago
05.14.20
Khloe Kardashian is NOT Pregnant
 4 weeks ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close