Sony’s PS5 Games Reveal Event Has A New Date, Here Is When You Can Watch It

There will be "some cool audio work in the show" and that we should wear headphones to better appreciate the moment.

The gaming world pressed the pause button on many live stream events and online gaming out of respect to George Floyd and the protests taking place across the globe. Sony has announced it’s PS5 games reveal event is back on.

Mark your calendars, June 11 is the new date where we will witness the future of gaming. Sony made the announcement of the event’s new date and time on the PlayStation blog today (Jun.8). In the post, Sony’s Senior Director SIE Content Communication, Sid Shuman, thanks gamers for their patience but explains the company “needed to step aside so key voices could be heard during this historic and important time.”

Shuman also points out that the event will be pre-taped and will be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second, a move that “eased the show’s production process” due to the fact many developers and Sony’s team members are working from home. Also, probably a heads up to those who will complain about how some of the PS5 games look during the presentation. He promises that games will look better once we play them personally on PS5 on a 4K television.

Besides the updated airdate, we also learned from Shuman that there will be “some cool audio work in the show” and that we should wear headphones to better appreciate the moment. Still, no word if we will actually see the PS5 console yet, so far we have seen the new DualSense controller as well the PS5’s impressive specs.

We hope to be pleasantly surprised on June 11, 1:00pm PST, as well as blown away by the PS5’s game lineup.

Sony’s PS5 Games Reveal Event Has A New Date, Here Is When You Can Watch It  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

