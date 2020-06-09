Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Watch The Celebration Of Life For George Floyd [LIVE STREAM]

Tuesday will be a solemn day in Houston as George Floyd is finally laid to rest.

Two weeks after the Houston native was killed in Minneapolis by Minneapolis police and one week after his hometown held a march with over 60,000 people, Floyd’s funeral service will take place at 11 AM at The Fountain of Praise Church. Unlike the visitation on Monday (June 8), the funeral is private. Previous memorial services for Floyd were held in Minneapolis and Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born.

Watch the live stream up top.

Following the funeral service, Floyd will be buried next to his mother at Houston Memorial Gardens (2426 Cullen Blvd.)

If you are going to view the procession from the church to Floyd’s final resting place, attendees are requested to stay behind the barricades to provide a safe travel location for the procession and to ensure the safety of Floyd’s family. Attendees are also encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing from those not known to them as much as possible.

There will be a limited amount of public parking near the area of the cemetery. People are encouraged to carpool with families to limit the number of vehicles. Parking will be available at Dawson High School (2050 Cullen Blvd.) and Silverlake Church (1865 Cullen Blvd.).

RELATED: Thousands Pay Tribute To George Floyd At Memorial Service [PHOTOS]

Watch The Celebration Of Life For George Floyd [LIVE STREAM]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

george floyd

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 6 days ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 1 week ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 2 weeks ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 2 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 2 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 3 weeks ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 3 weeks ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 3 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 3 weeks ago
05.19.20
LA Fashion Week Fashion Minga 2012 Event
‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Passes Away At…
 3 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Justin Bieber Says He Wishes He ‘Saved’ Himself…
 3 weeks ago
05.18.20
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Actor Fred Willard Passes Away At 86
 3 weeks ago
05.16.20
Beckett Cypher, Son Of Melissa Etheridge, Passes Away…
 4 weeks ago
05.14.20
Khloe Kardashian is NOT Pregnant
 4 weeks ago
05.14.20
Photos
Close