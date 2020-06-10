Radio One Exclusives
Channing Tatum Explains Why He Attended George Floyd’s Funeral, Talks Allyship & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST

Source: DAVID J. PHILLIP / Getty

The nation watched as George Floyd was given a farewell worthy of a head of state. With all eyes on Houston, KG Smooth caught up with Channing Tatum following the funeral to get his thoughts on why it was necessary for him to be an ally, what drew him to the funeral, how he’s been handling quarantine with his little girl and how Gianna Floyd inspired him and more!

“I think I’m here to listen and study and learn more about myself and more about myself in the black community,” Tatum told KG Smooth. “And really try to figure out where I can try to be more effective.”

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to Majic on YouTube

