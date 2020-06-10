H-Town
Texas 2020 July Runoff Ballot Information

Texas is set to hold its 2020 runoff elections on July 14 to finalize which Democratic and Republican primary candidates will be on the ballot for the November general election. Following the Texas primaries on March 3, no candidate exceeded 50 percent of the vote in over 30 races, hence why we are having runoff races. The 2020 primary runoffs were originally set to take place on May 26 but they were postponed to July 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Need information as to who will be on the ballot and who is going to be running for statewide, congressional and legislative offices? Click this resource from the Texas Tribune for more!

Note, early voting begins on June 29 through July 10. If you voted in a party primary in March, you can only vote in the same party’s runoff. You can check out the results of the March 3 primary here.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE 2020 TEXAS BALLOT

Statewide: U.S. Senate

Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Mary “MJ” Hegar
D Royce West

U.S. House — 15 runoff contests

District 3Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Sean McCaffity
D Lulu Seikaly

District 10Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Pritesh Gandhi
D Mike Siegel

District 13Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Greg Sagan
D Gus Trujillo

District 13Republican

CANDIDATES
R Ronny Jackson
R Josh Winegarner

District 15Republican

CANDIDATES
R Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez
R Ryan Krause

District 16Republican

CANDIDATES
R Irene Armendariz-Jackson
R Sam Williams

District 17Democratic

CANDIDATES
D David Anthony Jaramillo
D Rick Kennedy

District 17Republican

CANDIDATES
R Pete Sessions
R Renee Swann

District 18Republican

CANDIDATES
R Robert M. Cadena
R Wendell Champion

District 20Republican

CANDIDATES
R Gary Allen
R Mauro Garza

District 22Republican

CANDIDATES
R Troy Nehls
R Kathaleen Wall

District 23Republican

CANDIDATES
R Tony Gonzales
R Raul Reyes

District 24Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Kim Olson
D Candace Valenzuela

District 31Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Donna Imam
D Christine Eady Mann

District 35Republican

CANDIDATES
R “Guillermo” William Hayward
R Jenny Garcia Sharon

Statewide: Railroad Commissioner — 1 runoff contest

Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo
D Chrysta Castañeda

State Board of Education — 2 runoff contests

District 5Republican

CANDIDATES
R Robert Morrow
R Lani Popp

District 6Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Kimberly McLeod
D Michelle Palmer

Texas Senate — 2 runoff contests

District 19Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Roland Gutierrez
D Xochil Peña Rodriguez

District 27Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Sara Stapleton Barrera
D Eddie Lucio, Jr. Incumbent

Texas House — 14 runoff contests

District 2Republican

CANDIDATES
R Dan Flynn Incumbent
R Bryan Slaton

District 25Republican

CANDIDATES
R Ro’Vin Garrett
R Cody Thane Vasut

District 26Democratic

CANDIDATES
D L. Sarah DeMerchant
D Suleman Lalani

District 26Republican

CANDIDATES
R Jacey Jetton
R Matt Morgan

District 45Republican

CANDIDATES
R Carrie Isaac
R Kent “Bud” Wymore

District 47Republican

CANDIDATES
R Justin Berry
R Jennifer Fleck

District 59Republican

CANDIDATES
R J.D. Sheffield Incumbent
R Shelby Slawson

District 60Republican

CANDIDATES
R Jon Francis
R Glenn Rogers

District 67Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Tom Adair
D Lorenzo Sanchez

District 100Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Lorraine Birabil Incumbent
D Jasmine Felicia Crockett

District 119Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Elizabeth “Liz” Campos
D Jennifer Ramos

District 138Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Akilah Bacy
D Jenifer Rene Pool

District 142Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Jerry Davis
D Harold V. Dutton Jr. Incumbent

District 148Democratic

CANDIDATES
D Anna Eastman Incumbent
D Penny Morales Shaw

