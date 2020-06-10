H-Town
Hundred Of Protest Related Charges From George Floyd March Dismissed

US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUSTICE-POLICE

Source: MARK FELIX / Getty

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday that only 52 people remained charged with active cases following a Black Lives Matter protest for George Floyd on June 2nd. 602 people saw their charges dismissed.

The charges for the 52 people with remaining active cases include 35 misdemeanor charges and 19 felony charges ranging from weapons offenses to aggravated assault of a peace officer, according to a peace release from the DA’s office.

“While probable cause existed for the arrests of those people who refused to disperse after being ordered to do so by police, our young prosecutors worked hard to identify the few offenders who came to inflict harm on others and intentional damage to property,” Harris County DA Kim Ogg told the Houston Chronicle.

In total, 796 criminal cases were dismissed, mostly on non-violent misdemeanor offenses such as obstructing a highway and trespassing. Those individuals can get the charges expunged.

“With so many professionals wanting to contribute, I am confident that the criminal defense bar will volunteer their services to clean up the criminal records of all involved,” Ogg said. “We will always protect the First Amendment rights of peaceful protestors. The only people I will be prosecuting are those who intentionally hurt others and intentionally destroy property.”

