Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!

Iggy Azalea announced on her Instagram story today following numerous unconfirmed reports that she and Playboi Carti were expecting a child together.

“I have a son,” the Australian native wrote in the post. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

Iggy shared that she wants to “keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret. I love him beyond words.” The rapper did not share her son’s name or when he was born.

Despite Iggy and Playboi Carti dating, just before Christmas Day last year, Iggy wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that she was single. At the time, pregnancy rumors were still coming full force, but she made efforts to shut them down by sharing images of herself in a bikini.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

WISH U WERE HERE. 🌞

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on

Although Playboi Carti was not mentioned in Iggy’s IG post announcing her child, fans are assuming he is the father of her son.

Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!

Close