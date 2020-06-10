Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Love Letters To Kellie: Unanswered Questions After A 9-Year Affair

Love Letters To Kellie

Source: Kidd Nation / Radio One Digital

Unanswered Questions After A 9-Year Affair

There are so many questions after someone’s death, especially when they said that they left you something… but you don’t know who to ask because it was the guy that you had been having an affair with for 9 years. Yikes!

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: Does This Mean My Husband Is Cheating?

Love Letters To Kellie: The Lying Pothead

Love Letters To Kellie: Literally Losing Faith

love letters to kellie

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 15 hours ago
06.11.20
Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!
 21 hours ago
06.10.20
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 1 week ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 1 week ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 2 weeks ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 2 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 2 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 3 weeks ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 3 weeks ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 3 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 3 weeks ago
05.19.20
LA Fashion Week Fashion Minga 2012 Event
‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Passes Away At…
 3 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Justin Bieber Says He Wishes He ‘Saved’ Himself…
 3 weeks ago
05.18.20
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Actor Fred Willard Passes Away At 86
 4 weeks ago
05.16.20
Photos
Close