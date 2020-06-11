Ebay , price is right

We stumbled across some Kidd Kraddick show goodies on eBay! Can we correctly guess how much these items are going for?

“The Mommy Test” CD 2005

Kinsey’s “I Love Shoes That Rock” Shirt

DISH NATION – 11×17 Original Promo TV Poster

Kidd Kraddick In The Morning (AUTOGRAPHED) Signed Shirt

Tim Halperin Signed 4×6 Photo

“Save That!” CD 2004

Rude Awakenings by Kidd Kraddick

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: KiddNation Thinks We Are…

RELATED: The KiddNation Spelling Bee

RELATED: Feel Good Friday’s: How One Kidd Nation Member Went ALL IN For Graduation

Also On Radio Now 92.1: