Kelly Clarkson Files for Divorce From Husband, Brandon Blackstock After 7 Years Of Marriage

E! News is confirming that Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock, of almost seven years.

According to court documents, the 38-year-old The Voice Coach filed in Los Angeles on June 4

After just 10 months of dating, the two were engaged in December 2012. In 2013 they tied the knot and welcomed two kids during their marriage– five-year-old daughter River Rose and four-year-old son Remington Alexander. Blackstock also has two children of his own from a previous marriage.

Clarkson has not made a public statement regarding the divorce.

