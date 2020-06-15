H-Town
HomeH-Town

Ezekiel Elliott Among Several Cowboys & Texans Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys v Seattle Seahawks

Source: Otto Greule Jr / Getty

The coronavirus has officially affected the NFL.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, several members of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans have tested positive for COVID-19. Per Rapoport, “none of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities” and that the teams “followed proper health protocols.”

Among those players who tested positive were Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott through his agent says he’s “feeling good.” Due to federal and local privacy laws, the Cowboys say they are unable to provide information regarding their employees.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest Updates &amp; Info

RELATED: Scarface Is ‘Glad To Be Alive’ 2 Months After COVID-19 Diagnosis

RELATED: Celebs Helping Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic

 

Ezekiel Elliott Among Several Cowboys & Texans Who Tested Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

COVID-19 , dallas cowboys , ezekiel elliott , Houston Texans

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
‘The Bachelor’ Has Its First Black Male Lead!
 3 days ago
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 5 days ago
06.11.20
Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!
 5 days ago
06.10.20
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 2 weeks ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 2 weeks ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 2 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 4 weeks ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 4 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 4 weeks ago
05.19.20
LA Fashion Week Fashion Minga 2012 Event
‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Passes Away At…
 4 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of YouTube Originals&apos; &apos;Justin Bieber: Seasons&apos; held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Justin Bieber Says He Wishes He ‘Saved’ Himself…
 4 weeks ago
05.18.20
Photos
Close