Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

KKMS Daily News: The Greatest Gift Ever

KKMS Daily News 061720

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Big Al Mack got the sweetest gift and someone else got to reap the benefits!

Ana caused a scene at her house, Kellie has one thing to blame for these problems and Kinsey didn’t realize everyone could hear her reaction when she used a bidet.

Plus, who is going to Florida? Listen at 7:30 and 8:30am CT for Florida Family Vacation Flashbacks and get that password!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

KKMS Daily News: Did Big Al Get The House?

KKMS Daily News: Practice Makes Perfect

KKMS Daily News: Kellie’s Last Day?!

kkms daily news

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Celebrating 20 Years Canon Appreciation Reception
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 5 hours ago
06.17.20
A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a…
 8 hours ago
06.17.20
‘The Bachelor’ Has Its First Black Male Lead!
 5 days ago
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 1 week ago
06.11.20
Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!
 1 week ago
06.10.20
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 2 weeks ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 4 weeks ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 4 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 4 weeks ago
05.19.20
Photos
Close