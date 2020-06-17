A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a Good Cause

Try to stay calm and keep your cool. I am fangirling so hard right now! You could win a virtual date with Keanu Reeves!!!

If your only date experience during the corona virus pandemic is with Keanu Reeves, you have definitely hit the god tier of handling the pandemic. Even if the date is only for 15 minutes.

Keanu is offering a 15-minute virtual chat for charity. All of the funds will go to Camp Rainbow Gold, an organization that serves Idaho kids who’ve been diagnosed with cancer. The competition has been pretty cut throat so far the current highest bidder has committed to shelling out an impressive $16,800! … must be nice to be loaded.

I wish I was rich to get that date with Keanu reeves. 😏 — Kristin yeary (@AyyyyyITScoco) June 17, 2020

The auction closes on Monday and the special date will take place in the week beginning July 6.

Other items in the Camp Rainbow Gold lot include a 15-minute Zoom concert with Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, as well as a guitar signed by singer-songwriter Andy Grammer.

