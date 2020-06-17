Radio Now Exclusives
HomeRadio Now Exclusives

‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With 3 Counts Of Rape In Los Angeles

Celebrating 20 Years Canon Appreciation Reception

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

Danny Masterson, the actor best known for playing Hyde on Fox’s hit sitcom That ’70s Show in the late ’90s and early 2000s, was charged with rape in three separate alleged cases that took place from 2001 to 2003, Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacy announced.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text NOW to 60796 to join!

A warrant was filed for Masterson’s arrest after he allegedly raped three women by force and assaulted them. The 44-year-old is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001, and a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003 at his home. A different 23-year-old woman alleged that Masterson raped her after inviting her to his Hollywood Hills home between October and December of 2003.

He was not charged in two other sexual assault allegations due to insufficient evidence and statute of limitations. If convicted on all three of the charges he faces up to 45 years to life in prison.

He was booked into Los Angeles County Jail on Wednesday and released on bond around 2:45 p.m. PST. His bail was set at $3.3 million.

danny masterson

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Celebrating 20 Years Canon Appreciation Reception
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 5 hours ago
06.17.20
A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a…
 8 hours ago
06.17.20
‘The Bachelor’ Has Its First Black Male Lead!
 5 days ago
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 1 week ago
06.11.20
Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!
 1 week ago
06.10.20
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 2 weeks ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 4 weeks ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 4 weeks ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 4 weeks ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 4 weeks ago
05.19.20
Photos
Close