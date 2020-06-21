Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Comedian D.L. Hughley Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis Day After Fainting On Stage

DL Hughley

Source: Richmond Funny Bone / Richmond Funny Bone

Comedian DL Hughley revealed on Saturday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after the Original King of Comedy and host of The DL Hughley Show fainted during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday night.

In a message shared to Instagram, Hughley said he was being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration and that the positive test for COVID “blew him away.”

“I’m what they call asymptomatic,” Hughley said.  “I didn’t have any symptoms, I didn’t have flu-like symptoms, difficulty of breath, I didn’t have a low-grade fever. Apparently, I just lost consciousness. In addition to all the other stuff you gotta look out for, if your ass pass out on stage – you probably need to get tested.”

Hughley will be in quarantine but plans to continue to do his show remotely.

Watch Hughley’s message to fans below.

RELATED: D.L. Hughley Faints Onstage During Set In Nashville

RELATED: D.L. Hughley’s Daughter Ryan Gets Married! [WEDDING PHOTOS]

 

Comedian D.L. Hughley Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis Day After Fainting On Stage  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

D.L. Hughley

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Celebrating 20 Years Canon Appreciation Reception
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 3 days ago
06.17.20
A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a…
 3 days ago
06.17.20
‘The Bachelor’ Has Its First Black Male Lead!
 1 week ago
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 1 week ago
06.11.20
Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!
 1 week ago
06.10.20
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 3 weeks ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 1 month ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 1 month ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 1 month ago
05.19.20
Photos
Close