News
HomeNews

Lil Yachty Wrecks Ferrari In Atlanta, Car Completely Totaled

Yachty, 22, told authorities that he doesn't remember what happened before spinning out and crashing into a median wall.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - February 10, 2020

Source: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Lil Yachty can count his blessings this morning after the young rapper got into a nasty wreck while driving in Atlanta on Monday (June 23). According to reports, Yachty, driving in rainy conditions on a local highway, spun out and totaled his Ferrari but thankfully he walked away relatively unscathed.

Local outlet WSB-TV reports that Yachty, real name Miles McCollum, was driving on Interstate 75/85 northbound when he encountered slick roads from a rainstorm and lost control of his 2020 Ferrari 488, slamming into a median wall before skidding across seven lanes and hitting another. According to reports, Yachty, 22, only had some scrapes and bruises on his arms and didn’t recall anything before spinning out.

Witnesses reported that Yachty was speeding just before he spun out and wrecked the vehicle, valued at $330,000. The 488 is a fast car, able to get up to 205 miles per hour.

Thankfully, Lil Yachty is fine. Perhaps it’s time to hire a driver, yes?

Photo:

Lil Yachty Wrecks Ferrari In Atlanta, Car Completely Totaled  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Lil Yachty

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Celebrating 20 Years Canon Appreciation Reception
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 6 days ago
06.17.20
A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a…
 6 days ago
06.17.20
‘The Bachelor’ Has Its First Black Male Lead!
 2 weeks ago
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.20
Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!
 2 weeks ago
06.10.20
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 3 weeks ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 1 month ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 1 month ago
05.19.20
Hannah Brown wearing Hamel arrives at the 2019 E! People&apos;s Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States.
‘The Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Apologizes After Rapping…
 1 month ago
05.19.20
Photos
Close