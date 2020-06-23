Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Part-Time Justin Turns Up Bikini Bottom

Turn Up Tuesday 062320

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

An ode to Part-Time Justin’s hero, Spongebob…. This drink is a taste of the pineapple under the sea! Plus, hear how he’s turning it up this week.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1oz Pineapple Rum
  • 1oz Mango Rum
  • 2oz Pineapple Juice
  • 1/4oz Passion Fruit Puree
  • Shake well with Ice
  • Serve over one big rock
  • Top with soda water or sprite
  • Garnish: Slice of sponge cake, pineapple and cherry

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Turn Up Your Father’s Day Cards!

RELATED: Flashback: Part-Time Justin Is On Team Dr. Girlfriend

part-time justin , spongebob squarepants , turn up tuesdays

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Disney Releases Debut Trailer For ‘Hamilton’ [WATCH]
 3 hours ago
06.23.20
Celebrating 20 Years Canon Appreciation Reception
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 6 days ago
06.17.20
A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a…
 6 days ago
06.17.20
‘The Bachelor’ Has Its First Black Male Lead!
 2 weeks ago
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.20
Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!
 2 weeks ago
06.10.20
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 3 weeks ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 1 month ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 1 month ago
05.19.20
Photos
Close