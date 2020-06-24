Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Love Letters To Kellie: Thanks For The Recognition

Love Letters To Kellie

Source: Kidd Nation / Radio One Digital

Kellie got a really sweet letter… Sorry some of you were left off of the list! Plus, can you be with someone that you’re not attracted to? And how do I start up that laundry cycle?

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: I’m Emotionally Invested In Someone Else

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Dating Dealbreaker

RELATED: Love Letters To Kellie: Unanswered Questions After A 9-Year Affair

love letters to kellie

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Disney Releases Debut Trailer For ‘Hamilton’ [WATCH]
 1 day ago
06.23.20
Celebrating 20 Years Canon Appreciation Reception
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 1 week ago
06.17.20
A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a…
 1 week ago
06.17.20
‘The Bachelor’ Has Its First Black Male Lead!
 2 weeks ago
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.20
Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!
 2 weeks ago
06.10.20
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 3 weeks ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39
 1 month ago
05.20.20
Actress Ruby Rose arrives at the 2019 Australians In Film Awards held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Century City, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ruby Rose Says She’s No Longer Part Of…
 1 month ago
05.19.20
Photos
Close