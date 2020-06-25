Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Nigel Lythgoe Talks All Things ‘American Idol’ [INTERVIEW]

Idol Memories

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Nigel Lythgoe tells all from his American Idol days…

He spills the tea on a fight between Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, talks about the stars that they didn’t believe in at the time and someone auditions for him! How did that go?

Megan Thee Stallion Joins The KKMS!

Terry Crews Updates Us On His Personal Quarantine

Grae Drake's Movie Review

