KKMS Daily News: Productive Pidding

KKMS Daily News 062520

Ana reveals all the drama! J-Si’s argument that literally every person ever has had. And why did Big Al apologize to Ana?

Plus, Nick’s wife has been doing some productive piddling… Kellie is pleased with her well rested daughter. And Big Al has been having quite the feast!

kkms daily news

