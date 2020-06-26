Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Elizabeth Banks Will Play Ms. Frizzle In ‘The Magic School Bus’ Live Action Movie

ABC's "Press Your Luck" - Season One

Source: Eric McCandless / Getty

Get ready to relive your childhood with The Magic School Bus live action film.

Thursday, it was announced that actress, Elizabeth Banks will be playing the iconic Ms. Frizzle in the live action remake of the classic 1990s series. In the series, Ms. Frizzle is a fun and adventurous science teacher who leads her students on educational journeys.

See Also: And The Next Disney Live-Action Remake is…

Scholastic Entertainment producer Lole Lucchese is excited to bring on Banks. In a statement he said,  “We are delighted to bring to life the iconic Ms. Frizzle and her zest for knowledge and adventure in a fresh new way that inspires the next generation of kids to explore science and supports the dedicated teachers who help make science real and accessible for young learners every day.” Banks will also be serving as a producer for the film.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

In the original series, Ms. Frizzle was voiced by Lily Tomlin. It first aired in 1994 and went on for 18 consecutive years in the U.S. and has been broadcast in more than 100 countries around the world.

Source: People 

Elizabeth Banks Will Play Ms. Frizzle In ‘The Magic School Bus’ Live Action Movie  was originally published on radionowindy.com

elizabeth banks , the magic school bus

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Elizabeth Banks Will Play Ms. Frizzle In ‘The…
 11 hours ago
06.26.20
Why Did Fergie Leave The Black Eyed Peas?…
 2 days ago
06.25.20
Disney Releases Debut Trailer For ‘Hamilton’ [WATCH]
 3 days ago
06.23.20
Celebrating 20 Years Canon Appreciation Reception
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 1 week ago
06.17.20
A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a…
 1 week ago
06.17.20
‘The Bachelor’ Has Its First Black Male Lead!
 2 weeks ago
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.20
Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!
 2 weeks ago
06.10.20
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 4 weeks ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
Photos
Close