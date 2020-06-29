KKMS Daily News: Itchy In A Bad Place

J-Si is very itchy in all of the wrong areas and Big Al didn’t get the results that he was hoping for…

Plus, Nick came across a Karen in the wild. Ana’s dog-sitting took a smelly turn. And who’s carrying their whole household on their back?

