Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Double Family Vacation Flashback

The Don Cheadles are back and covering a new song! Instead of Chris Janson’s “Buy Me A Boat” they cover Black Shelton’s “I Lived It”…

Plus, check out the hot track from the Tank Top Twins.

Listen at 7:30 and 8:30am CT for Florida Family Vacation Flashbacks and get that password!

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

RELATED: Big Al & Part-Time Justin’s Epic Kayak Fight!

RELATED: Flashback: Part-Time Justin Is On Team Dr. Girlfriend

family vacation

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Elizabeth Banks Will Play Ms. Frizzle In ‘The…
 4 days ago
06.26.20
Why Did Fergie Leave The Black Eyed Peas?…
 6 days ago
06.25.20
Disney Releases Debut Trailer For ‘Hamilton’ [WATCH]
 7 days ago
06.23.20
Celebrating 20 Years Canon Appreciation Reception
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 2 weeks ago
06.17.20
A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a…
 2 weeks ago
06.17.20
‘The Bachelor’ Has Its First Black Male Lead!
 3 weeks ago
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 3 weeks ago
06.11.20
Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!
 3 weeks ago
06.10.20
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 4 weeks ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty…
 1 month ago
05.21.20
Photos
Close