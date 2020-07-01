Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Sia Gives Us An Exclusive! [INTERVIEW]

Sia

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Sia joined J-Si and Ana on Zoom. Not only did they become best friends, she also gave them an exclusive! Find out what deets she spilled…

Plus, check out the first single, “Together,” from her upcoming album and from the motion picture Music.

VIDEO

AUDIO

Sia

