Radio Now Exclusives
HomeRadio Now Exclusives

Broadway Star Nick Cordeo Loses Battle With COVID-19 At Age 41

Burn This Opening Arrivals

Source: Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com / WENN

Nick Cordero, the Broadway star known for his work in Bullets Over BroadwayWaitress and A Bronx Tale the Musical, died Sunday after a three-month battle with COVID-19. He was 41.

Cordero’s wife Amanda made the announcement on Instagram Sunday (July 5) writing, “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

She added, “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

View this post on Instagram

God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on

The actor was initially diagnosed with pneumonia in late March and spent weeks in intensive care. During his battle with COVID-19, the Canadian actor had his right leg amputated, lost more than 60 pounds and was awaiting a double-lung transplant. He had gone to Los Angeles to star in an adaption of Rock of Ages.

He is survived by his wife Amanda Kloots and their son, Elvis.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

nick cordero

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Burn This Opening Arrivals
Broadway Star Nick Cordeo Loses Battle With COVID-19…
 6 hours ago
07.06.20
Elizabeth Banks Will Play Ms. Frizzle In ‘The…
 1 week ago
06.26.20
Why Did Fergie Leave The Black Eyed Peas?…
 2 weeks ago
06.25.20
Disney Releases Debut Trailer For ‘Hamilton’ [WATCH]
 2 weeks ago
06.23.20
Celebrating 20 Years Canon Appreciation Reception
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 3 weeks ago
06.17.20
A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a…
 3 weeks ago
06.17.20
‘The Bachelor’ Has Its First Black Male Lead!
 3 weeks ago
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 4 weeks ago
06.11.20
Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!
 4 weeks ago
06.10.20
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 1 month ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 1 month ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Lady Gaga at the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards
Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Chromatica’ Is Here! [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Photos
Close