Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces She’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

City Of Hope - Sylvia Rhone Spirit Of Life Kickoff Breakfast In Atlanta

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms revealed on Twitter Monday (July 6) that she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” she wrote on Twitter “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

Bottoms becomes the first mayor of a major American city to have tested positive for the virus.

“You can’t assume that this is seasonal allergies,” Bottoms said during an appearance on MSNBC. “We all need to get tested and in my case, tested regularly. This was my second test within a month. I was tested right after the funeral of Rayshard Brooks because I was in a large crowd and then I was tested again. And now I’ve tested positive.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

RELATED: Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due To Rising COVID-19 Numbers

RELATED: Broadway Star Nick Cordeo Loses Battle With COVID-19 At Age 41

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces She’s Tested Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

COVID-19 , keisha lance bottoms

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
U.S. Premiere of the documentary film 5B - Arrivals
Halle Berry Apologizes For Considering Transgender Movie Role:…
 14 hours ago
07.07.20
Burn This Opening Arrivals
Broadway Star Nick Cordeo Loses Battle With COVID-19…
 2 days ago
07.06.20
Elizabeth Banks Will Play Ms. Frizzle In ‘The…
 2 weeks ago
06.26.20
Why Did Fergie Leave The Black Eyed Peas?…
 2 weeks ago
06.25.20
Disney Releases Debut Trailer For ‘Hamilton’ [WATCH]
 2 weeks ago
06.23.20
Celebrating 20 Years Canon Appreciation Reception
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 3 weeks ago
06.17.20
A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a…
 3 weeks ago
06.17.20
‘The Bachelor’ Has Its First Black Male Lead!
 4 weeks ago
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 4 weeks ago
06.11.20
Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!
 4 weeks ago
06.10.20
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 1 month ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 1 month ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Camila Cabello Opens Up About Mental Health Struggles
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Photos
Close