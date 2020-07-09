News
HomeNews

Kanye West’s Friends & Family Believe Is Suffering A Serious Bipolar Episode During Presidential Bid

So we gonna get this kind of Yeezy outbursts at least once a year for the foreseeable future?

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West at arriv...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

In recent days Kanye West‘s been making waves by suddenly announcing that he’d be running for President in November, supposedly having retracted his support of Donald Trump, and even calling the much needed vaccine to the Coronavirus the “mark of the beast.”

Though this seems like normal behavior these days given Yeezy’s past actions in recent years, TMZ is reporting that his family and friends are worried that Kanye is going through a serious bipolar episode at the moment which has him all over the place. Though it seems like Kanye’s really off his rocker (no shots), those who know him say this is actually an annual outburst that tends to subside on its own.

Our sources say his family and those close to him are worried, but they believe things will stabilize as they have in the past. The problem here, we’re told — Kanye’s proclamations are causing problems.

As for those fears that Kanye is dead serious about running for the highest office in the land, some in his circle doubt that he’ll actually end up hitting the campaign trail anytime soon.

Others are much more skeptical, and that skepticism likely grew in the wake of Kanye’s wide-interview with Forbes … in which he dumped Trump, slammed Biden, revealed he’s running as part of a new party called the “Birthday Party,” claimed he had COVID-19, pushed an anti-vaxx narrative and talked a lot about God.

We’re not sure whether Kanye needs new meds, a psychiatrist or a hug from someone who actually loves him at this point, but the man needs some kind of help before he ends up turning one of his Sunday Service sessions into a scene out of The People’s Temple, or something.

Get well soon, Yeezy.

Kanye West’s Friends & Family Believe Is Suffering A Serious Bipolar Episode During Presidential Bid  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kanye West

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
Naya Rivera arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Roadside Attraction&apos;s &apos;Judy&apos; held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United Sta
Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing
 15 hours ago
07.09.20
U.S. Premiere of the documentary film 5B - Arrivals
Halle Berry Apologizes For Considering Transgender Movie Role:…
 2 days ago
07.07.20
Burn This Opening Arrivals
Broadway Star Nick Cordeo Loses Battle With COVID-19…
 4 days ago
07.06.20
Elizabeth Banks Will Play Ms. Frizzle In ‘The…
 2 weeks ago
06.26.20
Why Did Fergie Leave The Black Eyed Peas?…
 2 weeks ago
06.25.20
Disney Releases Debut Trailer For ‘Hamilton’ [WATCH]
 2 weeks ago
06.23.20
Celebrating 20 Years Canon Appreciation Reception
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 3 weeks ago
06.17.20
A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a…
 3 weeks ago
06.17.20
‘The Bachelor’ Has Its First Black Male Lead!
 4 weeks ago
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 4 weeks ago
06.11.20
Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!
 4 weeks ago
06.10.20
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 1 month ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 1 month ago
06.01.20
Kylie Jenner on Forbes
Take It Back: Kylie Jenner Is Allegedly Not…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Photos
Close