Simone Biles Opens Up About Impossible Beauty Standards In August Issue Of Vogue

Simone Biles continues to show the world just how magical Black girls are in the August issue of Vogue Magazine. Dishing on everything from impossible beauty standards to the abuse in the gymnast world, Biles proves that strength looks differently on everyone.
Part of her interview takes place pre-Covid at the Lower Eastside Girl’s Club where Biles served as the guest speaker. She dropped gems about society’s obsession with physical appearance. “No matter how good you are in your sport, in life, in work, the number one thing people talk about is how you look,” she told the crowd. “You’re still going to thrive. You’re going to become somebody amazing and great. You guys are all beautiful, inside and out.”
View this post on Instagram
Introducing @simonebiles’s exclusive digital cover for our August issue. With the 2020 Olympics postponed and a shadow hung over American gymnastics, Biles–who is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time—has had to be resilient as never before. When Biles was first photographed in February and interviewed in March for this cover story, America was also a different place. Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has upended regular patterns of life and #BlackLivesMatter protests have occurred from coast to coast. “We need justice for the Black community. With the peaceful protests it’s the start of change, but it’s sad that it took all of this for people to listen,” Biles said. “Racism and injustice have existed for years with the Black community.” At the link in our bio, Vogue reports on a champion looking ahead. Photographed in Feb. 2020 by @annieleibovitz, styled by @phyllis_posnick, written by @abbyaguirre, Vogue, August 2020
Biles has spent a lot of her time in the spotlight defending everything from her hair to her ultra-toned body. Despite the criticisms, she’s become the number one gymnast in her field for both men and women. In fact, Biles hasn’t lost a meet since 2013. After winning her 5th all-around international title, she became the most decorated gymnast in World Championship history.
GOALS!
The interview shifts from Biles record-breaking accolades, to the abuse suffered by the USA Olympians at the hands of Larry Nassar. Nassar was the USA Gymnastics national team doctor and osteopathic physician who was accused of sexually assaulting at least 250 young women and girls dating back to 1992, including Biles. This case played out on an Netflix docu-series titled Athlete A.
Biles recounts the anxiety and depression she suffered during that time. “I was very depressed,” Biles said. “At one point I slept so much because, for me, it was the closest thing to death without harming myself. It was an escape from all of my thoughts, from the world, from what I was dealing with. It was a really dark time.”
View this post on Instagram
@simonebiles stars on the cover of our August issue! With the 2020 Olympics postponed and a shadow hung over American gymnastics, Biles–who is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time—has had to be resilient as never before. When Biles was first photographed in February and interviewed in March for this cover story, America was also a different place. Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has upended regular patterns of life and #BlackLivesMatter protests have occurred from coast to coast. “We need justice for the Black community. With the peaceful protests it’s the start of change, but it’s sad that it took all of this for people to listen,” Biles said. “Racism and injustice have existed for years with the Black community.” At the link in our bio, Vogue reports on a champion looking ahead. Photographed in Feb. 2020 by @annieleibovitz, styled by @phyllis_posnick, written by @abbyaguirre, Vogue, August 2020
In hearing her friend and former team member Maggie Nichols recount her experience, it helped Biles face her own. “I was reading Maggie’s coverage and it just hit me,” Biles said. “I was like, I’ve had the same treatments. I remember googling, like, sexually abused. Because I know some girls had it worse than me. I know that for a fact. So I felt like I wasn’t abused, because it wasn’t to the same extent as the other girls. Some of my friends had it really, really bad. They were his favorite. Since mine wasn’t to that capacity, I felt like it didn’t happen.”
Processing this kind of trauma can lead to healing or destruction. Though this process, Biles found her voice and used it to make major changes in the Gymnast industry. Healing is a ongoing process. This interview is evidence that Biles is on the right track. You can read the interview here.
DON’T MISS…
Simone Biles Reveals Sexual Abuse By Gymnastic Doctor
Simone Biles Isn’t Here For DWTS Judges: ‘Smiling Doesn’t Win You Gold Medals’
Move Over Vogue! The #EssenceChallenge Has Melanin On Lock!
Move Over Vogue! The #EssenceChallenge Has Melanin On Lock!
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
Simone Biles Opens Up About Impossible Beauty Standards In August Issue Of Vogue was originally published on hellobeautiful.com