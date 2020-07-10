Watch Dua Lipa’s Animated Video For “Hallucinate”

Dua Lipa is back!

The “One Kiss” singer dropped a brand new animated video for her song “Hallucinate” early this morning and you can watch it below. The song was produced by SG Lewis and Stuart Price and is the latest track from her Future Nostalgia album featuring “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical” and “Break My Heart”

“Hallucinate” was inspired by “the Studio 54 aesthetic and cartoons from multiple iconic eras … the film is packed with eclectic and fun characters, including a fully animated cartoon Dua Lipa” according to a presser. Check it now!

