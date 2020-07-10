News
HomeNews

50 Cent Goes Into Furniture Throwing Rage After Struggle Rapper Presses Him

According to TMZ, the person bothering 50 is the same struggle rapper who tried to step to the G-Unit general while he was out on a date, rocking his bbq grilling fit.

50 Cent Caught On Video Throwing Furniture At An Instigator

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

50 Cent had time for an instigator who tried to interrupt his date.

TMZ obtained footage of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson launching tables and chairs at a person who felt the need to bother the rapper who enjoying drinks with a mystery woman. In the video, you can clearly see the “Outta Control” crafter not too happy to see the person in question and easily launches the establishment’s furniture at him in retaliation before fleeing in his Rolls Royce.

Per TMZ:

“We’re told at some point a man outside walked up to 50’s area and exchanged words before the incident turned violent. You can see in the video Fiddy grabbed a table and launched it in the man’s direction. It ended up hitting a Lexus. Fiddy then picked up a chair and tossed it at the man, who, at that point, had ripped off his shirt looking for a fight. The man ultimately fled, and 50 and his companion also left … hopping into his white Rolls-Royce.”

According to the celebrity gossip site, the person bothering 50 is the same struggle rapper who tried to step to the G-Unit general while he was out on a date, rocking his bbq grilling fit.

That hasn’t been confirmed, but a person in the new video can be heard saying that they think 50 is on a date with the instigator’s girlfriend, and that’s why he pressed the Queens rapper. In any case, we don’t believe the instigator really wants smoke with FIF at all. You can watch the incident in its entirety below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

50 Cent Goes Into Furniture Throwing Rage After Struggle Rapper Presses Him  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
Entertainment News
5 People Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s…
 2 days ago
07.09.20
Naya Rivera arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Roadside Attraction&apos;s &apos;Judy&apos; held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United Sta
Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing
 2 days ago
07.09.20
U.S. Premiere of the documentary film 5B - Arrivals
Halle Berry Apologizes For Considering Transgender Movie Role:…
 4 days ago
07.07.20
Burn This Opening Arrivals
Broadway Star Nick Cordeo Loses Battle With COVID-19…
 5 days ago
07.06.20
Elizabeth Banks Will Play Ms. Frizzle In ‘The…
 2 weeks ago
06.26.20
Why Did Fergie Leave The Black Eyed Peas?…
 2 weeks ago
06.25.20
Disney Releases Debut Trailer For ‘Hamilton’ [WATCH]
 3 weeks ago
06.23.20
Celebrating 20 Years Canon Appreciation Reception
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 3 weeks ago
06.17.20
A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a…
 3 weeks ago
06.17.20
‘The Bachelor’ Has Its First Black Male Lead!
 4 weeks ago
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 1 month ago
06.11.20
Iggy Azalea Is A Mom!
 1 month ago
06.10.20
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to…
 1 month ago
06.04.20
Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunite On Zoom…
 1 month ago
06.01.20
Photos
Close