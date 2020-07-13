Kelly Preston, an actress who starred in hit films such as Jerry Maguire and For Love Of The Game died Sunday. She was 57.

Preston had been battling breast cancer here in Houston after being diagnosed in 2018.

A family member told PEOPLE, “On the morning of July 12, 2020, Kelly Preston, adored wife and mother, passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer.”

John Travolta shared the news to his social media with a heartfelt message honoring his late wife. He said Preston, “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

Last September, the couple celebrated 28 years of marriage. Together they had three children: daughter Ella, 20, 9-year-old son Benjamin, and their son Jett who passed at age 16 in January 2009.

Ella said of her mother on Instagram, “I have never met anyone as courageous, strong, beautiful and loving as you. Anyone who is lucky enough to have known you or to have ever been in your presence will agree that you have a glow and a light that never ceases to shine and that makes anyone around you feel instantly happy.”

Throughout her acting career, Preston appeared in many hit movies like SpaceCamp (1986), Twins (1988), Jerry Maguire (1996), For The Love of the Game (1999) and in 2018 she starred in her final film, Gotti alongside her husband.

Actress Kelly Preston Passes Away At 57 was originally published on radionowindy.com

