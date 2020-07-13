Love Letters To Kellie: Too Soon To Move On

An newly divorced woman quickly moves on… but is it too soon when there are kids involved? Plus, KiddNation members are dealing with laundry problems.

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: You Married A Bad One

Love Letters To Kellie: Man Come To You!

Love Letters To Kellie: Thanks For The Recognition

Also On Radio Now 92.1: