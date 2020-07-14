fund do or fund don't

Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Source: KKMS / Kidd Nation

From the world’s first FDA clear mask to a card game for music fans, we give you a list of start-ups and decide if you should fund them or not.

Check them out below and if you’re inspired… put your money in!

LEAF Mask Uncle Stan My Fake Band

