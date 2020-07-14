Features
HomeFeatures

Rihanna To Launch Fenty Skin

The Fashion Awards 2019 - Roaming Arrivals

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

I really wish Rihanna would leave my wallet alone. Seriously.

The musician, actress, designer and beauty entrepreneur is adding skincare to her empire. Fenty Skin will launch on July 31st and I am completely excited! Rihanna has proven to be business savvy by creating products that are inclusive to all people. She changed the game with Fenty Beauty by incorporating a wide spectrum of shades that could potentially reach all complexions. She turned it up a notch with Savage X Fenty by including various body types during her runway shows. We already know about her musical contributions. Sis has sold over 250 million records and singles, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time. Now she’s coming for the skincare industry.

In a little over 2 weeks, Fenty fans will be able to add the brand to their skincare regimen. For now, you can sign up via the website and get early access of July 29th. I can’t say that I didn’t expect the mogul to tap into skincare. Back in March of 2019, Rih filed a trademark of the brand name, hinting towards a new venture.

In her May 2020 interview with British Vogue, Rihanna let the readers know a skin care brand is on the horizon “Skincare, it’s the truth. It either works or it doesn’t. There’s nowhere to hide,” she said. Although we don’t know what products to expect, according to Page Six, Rihanna’s trademark filing will include, “medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products (excluding color cosmetics, perfume and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators.”

I will be on the frontlines, ready to purchase a few Fenty Skin products. What about you? Will you be adding the brand to your skincare regimen?

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union’s Glowy Skin Secret Is This Bronzer From Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s Sexy New Savage X Fenty Collection Is The Perfect Way To Spice Up Isolation With Bae

Rihanna To Launch Fenty Skin  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

rihanna

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Remarks, Diddy Wants…
 11 hours ago
07.16.20
LA Premiere Of Roadside Attraction's "Judy" - Arrivals
‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Declared Dead At 33
 3 days ago
07.13.20
Actress Kelly Preston Passes Away At 57
 3 days ago
07.13.20
5 People Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s…
 7 days ago
07.09.20
Naya Rivera arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Roadside Attraction&apos;s &apos;Judy&apos; held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United Sta
Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing
 1 week ago
07.09.20
U.S. Premiere of the documentary film 5B - Arrivals
Halle Berry Apologizes For Considering Transgender Movie Role:…
 1 week ago
07.07.20
Burn This Opening Arrivals
Broadway Star Nick Cordeo Loses Battle With COVID-19…
 1 week ago
07.06.20
Elizabeth Banks Will Play Ms. Frizzle In ‘The…
 3 weeks ago
06.26.20
Why Did Fergie Leave The Black Eyed Peas?…
 3 weeks ago
06.25.20
Disney Releases Debut Trailer For ‘Hamilton’ [WATCH]
 3 weeks ago
06.23.20
Celebrating 20 Years Canon Appreciation Reception
‘That 70’s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson Charged With…
 4 weeks ago
06.17.20
A Virtual Date with Keanu Reeves for a…
 4 weeks ago
06.17.20
‘The Bachelor’ Has Its First Black Male Lead!
 1 month ago
06.12.20
NASCAR Announces Confederate Flags Are Banned At All…
 1 month ago
06.11.20
Photos
Close