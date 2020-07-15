Radio One Exclusives
Megan Thee Stallion “Grateful To Be Alive” After Being Shot In Her Foot

TIDAL X Megan Thee Stallion "Ain't Shit Sweet" Hottie Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion says she’s grateful to be alive after an incident over the weekend that left her with gunshot wounds in her foot.

The H-Town Hottie shared an update on Instagram Wednesday (July 15) giving fans an update on her condition as well as clarifying what took place on Sunday (July 12) where she was found in a car with Tory Lanez after a shooting incident in Beverly Hills. Tory was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

“The narrative that is being reported about Sunday’s morning events are inaccurate and I’d like to set the record straight,” Megan wrote. “On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets.”

She added, “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I’m currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.

She captioned the post, “I was never arrested. This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise. I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy.”

The incident began at a house party around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday and turned into an argument inside of an SUV. Police were able to find the SUV occupied by both Tory and Megan and reported finding a gun inside the vehicle. Initially, reports stated that Megan suffered glass wounds to her foot but in reality, the “Savage” rapper was shot in the foot.

Wishing her a speedy recovery!

