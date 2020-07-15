Tyra Banks Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ As Host And Executive Producer

Tyra Banks is trading in her modeling shoes for dancing shows as the top model and former talk show queen has just been named as the next host and executive producer of the 29th season of Dancing With The Stars.

This announcement comes as Dancing With The Stars announces plans to take the iconic show in a new creative direction and hopes that Tyra’s “fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will bring more than a ‘smize’ to fans everywhere.”

“I’ve been a fan of Dancing With the Stars since its beginning. The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” said Tyra in a statement to ET.

Tyra will take over duties from longtime hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, while also serving as an executive producer alongside show runner, Andrew Llinares. “Tom has set a powerful stage,” Tyra continued in her ET statement. “I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

Valerie Bruce, the general manager for LA Productions and BBC Studios, also expressed her excitement with the former Victoria Secret model leading the show. “Tyra Banks is an icon whose powerful presence, trademark confidence, and industry-leading achievements inspire us,” she said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with ABC to welcome her as the new host of Dancing with the Stars.”

So excited to be hosting and producing the new @DancingABC. There’s so much legacy. Can't wait to bring the fierce, the fun and the SMIZE. 💛 @GMA https://t.co/6pFAmNr7ST — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) July 15, 2020

The show excitedly welcomed Tyra Banks in a tweet in which they thanked the former hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, for the many seasons of “glitz, glamour, and good times.”

Looks like the folks over at DWTS aren’t the only one’s excited about adding Tyra to their team, as President of ABC Entertainment, Karey Burke, also expressed excitement in Tyra’s fierceness as well. She added, “Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark.”

We stan a multifaceted queen! Congratulations Tyra!

Tyra Banks Joins ‘Dancing With The Stars’ As Host And Executive Producer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com