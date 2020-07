Nick Adams came up with the perfect invention, J-Si shares his baby news and some furniture talk too!

AUDIO

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE KKMS DAILY NEWS

KKMS Daily News: The Delinquent Kellie

KKMS Daily News: J-Si’s Fish Drama

KKMS Daily News: Happy Birthday Mr. Rasberry

Also On Radio Now 92.1: