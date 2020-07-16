Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion In The Foot

Radio One Exclusives
Well, this is a turn.

According to TMZ and Page Six, the culprit in the “Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion” case is … Tory Lanez.

The Toronto artist allegedly got into an argument with Megan and her friend in an SUV and at some point, Megan and her friend wanted out of the vehicle. That’s when Tory opened fire from inside the vehicle, allegedly hitting Meg in the foot twice. On Wednesday (July 15), Meg shared an update stating that she was recovering and that someone was attempting to harm her.

“The police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” Meg wrote. “I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

Twitter turned into a “Who Dun It” following the shooting, prompting both Megan’s best friend Kelsey and producer Lil Ju to post and then delete messages. Kelsey said that she was present but did not shoot Megan and Ju wrote on Twitter that Tory should “count [your] f*cking days.”

In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “I hope y’all don’t believe he was defending her. This a bullsh*t story.”

Tory was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon and according to TMZ, mitigating circumstances are the reason why he’s not being charged with more. He was released on a $35,000 bond and is due back in court on October 13.

Megan Thee Stallion , tory lanez

