New Music: DJ Khaled feat. Drake – “Popstar” x “Greece”

Why get the Drake vocals for one song if you’re DJ Khaled?

The producer bounced back for some quarantine bops with The Boy by sharing not one by two new singles, “Popstar” and “Greece.”

“Greece” was originally leaked earlier while “Popstar” features Drake calling it “Whitney Houston Texas” and saying he can’t drive anything he has to put a key in. Khaled teased the records on social media and then began sharing Instagram photos and videos with key and owl images, a play on his We The Best and Drake’s OVO imprints.

In another video with him near a keyboard and a live owl, Khaled informed us that the “vocals been in” from Drizzy.

He continued the single promo on Drink Champs, telling N.O.R.E. and company that the vocals were “incredible.”

“Drake is definitely on DJ Khaled’s single,” Khaled said. “And the vocals sound so incredible. I mean, the frequency of that motherfucker, the sonics, the way that shit sound—it’s incredible … That’s my brother. That’s like family to me. Drake, he always supported me. Think about the records we’ve made.”

In the past Drake and Khaled have made plenty of summer anthems dating back to “I’m On One” in 2012, “No New Friends,” and the Too Short homage, “For Free.” Listen to “Popstar” and “Greece” below.

