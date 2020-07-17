Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Ava Max Talks New Music & More! [INTERVIEW]

Ava Max New Music

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

We’re excited that Ellie GouldingThe Chicks and DJ Khaled featuring Drake have new music out today.

Plus… Ava Max talks to Part-Time Justin and Ana about her new music, and they play a fun game! Is this situation sweet or psycho?

ava max

One Vote: Register to Vote
