Jessica Beal & Justin Timberlake Welcome Baby No. 2

Premiere Of USA Network's "The Sinner" Season 3 - After Party

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are proud parents of another baby boy!

According to the Daily Mail, Biel and Timberlake welcomed their second child and managed to keep the pregnancy quiet for a good minute. The pair had not been photographed in public since March. That, coupled with the impact of COVID-19, the two took their newly discovered private time to protect one another and in that – help raise a new life into the world.

It’s a large difference from Biel’s 2015 pregnancy with the couple’s son, Silas. Biel and Timberlake were very active on social media and enjoyed the entire process of pregnancy. This go around, it’s mostly been Timberlake posting on socials but Biel? Not so much.

Congrats to the TImberlake’s!

Jessica Biel , Justin Timberlake

