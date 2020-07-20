H-Town
Fort Bend County Launches COVID-19 Rental, Mortgage Assistance Program

Coronavirus Relief

Live in Fort Bend County and need help paying for housing or utilities? Federal funding may be able to assist.

Phase 2 of the county’s relief program went live at 8 a.m. on Monday (July 20).

The county said in a statement, “Fort Bend County has approved $19.5 million in funding from the federal CARES Act to support our residents, which will help eligible citizens pay their rent, mortgage and utilities from June 2020 through November 2020. The County allocated an additional $2 million for utility assistance. ”

Phase 2 applications are being accepted for Rental, Mortgage and Utility Assistance from today (July 20) until July 31 or until the funds are used up.

You can apply HERE or call 281-238-CARE (281-238-2273).

In order to qualify for rental and mortgage assistance, you must be

  • A Fort Bend County resident
  • Your pre-COVID-19 household income less than 80% of the area’s average median income.
  • Unable to pay rent after April 1, 2020
  • Inability to pay due to employment loss/reduction or loss of income due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
  • Not received rental assistance from any other source for the same period of time as requested from this program.
  • Your landlord or the mortgage company must agree to participate in the program.
  • You have the following documents:
    • A completed application
    • Photo ID
    • Most recent utility bill
    • A Valid lease or mortgage statement.
    • Most recent pay stub
    • TWC statement of benefits received
    • Certification of income loss
  • Late notice or eviction notice (if applicable)

