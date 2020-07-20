Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
Love Letters To Kellie: Shift In Marriage After Drastic Weight Loss

Love Letters To Kellie

Source: Kidd Nation / Radio One Digital

There’s been an obvious shift in the marriage after one wife loses 100 pounds. Oops.. I fell for my ex’s friend! And what do you do when your bestie doesn’t want to be platonic?

Plus, a new “Love Letters to Kellie… the Podcast” episode released each Wednesday!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

