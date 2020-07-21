Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
HomeKidd Kraddick Morning Show

Turn Up Your Brunch

Turn Up Tuesday 072120

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

If you love a margarita and a mimosa, these two are the perfect combination for your Turn Up taste, it’s refreshing, delicious and perfect for a morning breakfast/pool day!

Plus, do you return your shopping cart? Is there ever a good reason to NOT return the shopping cart?

VIDEO

AUDIO

PHOTO

INGREDIENTS

  • 2oz Saturated Pink Lemonade
  • 1oz Tequila
  • 1oz Grand Marnier
  • 2oz Bubbles/Champagne

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE TURN UP TUESDAYS

Turn Up That Alien Evidence

Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up Your Intimacy Level!

Turn Up Tuesday: Turn Up The Bright Side!

turn up tuesday

Also On Radio Now 92.1:
Fine As F*ck: 31 of Megan Fox’s Most Jaw-Dropping Photos [GALLERY]
Megan Fox Visits 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
0 photos
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Entertainment News
#PettyBaby: Nicki Minaj Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump…
 1 day ago
07.20.20
Premiere Of USA Network's "The Sinner" Season 3 - After Party
Jessica Beal & Justin Timberlake Welcome Baby No.…
 2 days ago
07.19.20
Big Sean Remembers Naya Rivera: “I’m Still Grieving…
 3 days ago
07.18.20
42 items
New ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Revealed!
 5 days ago
07.17.20
Nick Cannon Apologizes For Anti-Semitic Remarks, Diddy Wants…
 6 days ago
07.16.20
LA Premiere Of Roadside Attraction's "Judy" - Arrivals
‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Declared Dead At 33
 1 week ago
07.13.20
Actress Kelly Preston Passes Away At 57
 1 week ago
07.13.20
5 People Arrested In Connection With Pop Smoke’s…
 2 weeks ago
07.09.20
Naya Rivera arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Roadside Attraction&apos;s &apos;Judy&apos; held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on September 19, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United Sta
Former ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Missing
 2 weeks ago
07.09.20
U.S. Premiere of the documentary film 5B - Arrivals
Halle Berry Apologizes For Considering Transgender Movie Role:…
 2 weeks ago
07.07.20
Burn This Opening Arrivals
Broadway Star Nick Cordeo Loses Battle With COVID-19…
 2 weeks ago
07.06.20
Elizabeth Banks Will Play Ms. Frizzle In ‘The…
 4 weeks ago
06.26.20
Why Did Fergie Leave The Black Eyed Peas?…
 4 weeks ago
06.25.20
Disney Releases Debut Trailer For ‘Hamilton’ [WATCH]
 4 weeks ago
06.23.20
Photos
Close