Love Letters To Kellie: Do We Have To Call Off Our Engagement?

There’s two engagements looming in the family, and one wants to wait to give the other one their time to shine.. Is it necessary to hold off this engagement though? And those inappropriate convos suddenly disappeared.

Kellie offers solutions on these problems and more!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.

Get more Kidd Nation content on your phone by following the team on Twitter and Instagram!

MORE LOVE LETTERS TO KELLIE

Love Letters To Kellie: Shift In Marriage After Drastic Weight Loss

Love Letters To Kellie: She Comes With An Entourage

Love Letters To Kellie: Too Soon To Move On

Also On Radio Now 92.1: