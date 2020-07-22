Orlando Bloom Honors The Life Of His Dog With New Tribute Tattoo

After losing his beloved four-legged friend, Orlando Bloom got some new ink in his honor.

Shortly after Mighty went missing, the 43-year-old actor shared a heartfelt message to his Instagram where he opened up about his furry friend and the efforts he was taking to find him. He wrote, “I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare.” He added, “I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family. ”

Wednesday, Bloom updated his Instagram followers on the search for Mighty. With a picture of him showing off a new tattoo honoring the late pup, he wrote,”Mighty’s on the other side now.”

Several celebs commented on the post showing their support for the actor, including Jennifer Aniston who wrote,”I’m so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you.”

