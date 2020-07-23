Entertainment News
Surprise! Tayor Swift Announces New Album, ‘Folklore’!

NBC's "77th Annual Golden Globe Awards" - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk/NBC / Getty

Well isn’t this a nice surprise to wake up to from Taylor Swift?

The singer announced on Thursday (July 23) that she would be releasing her eighth studio album, folklore as WELL as a brand new video for the single “cardigan.”

Taylor explained to the Swifties on Thursday morning the significance of the album.

“folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes,” she wrote on Instagram. “Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week. Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork.”

Plus according to Taylor, the video shoot for “cardigan” was strictly under social distancing guidelines and she made sure to thank her “badass” team for helping her pull it all together. See the posts below!

